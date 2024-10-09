B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in New York Times by 25.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after acquiring an additional 438,680 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

