B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

