B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 722.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after buying an additional 1,526,856 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $161.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

