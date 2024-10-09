B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

