B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

