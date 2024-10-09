B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,871 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -328.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

