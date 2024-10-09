B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

