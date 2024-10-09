B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day moving average of $257.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.69.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.