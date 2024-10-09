B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

