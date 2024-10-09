B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,527,524.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,752,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,527,524.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,752,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Up 0.6 %

ML stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.