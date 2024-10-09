Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,622,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

View Our Latest Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMI opened at $226.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $226.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.