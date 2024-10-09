Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 357028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.68).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £640.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4,200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.17.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

