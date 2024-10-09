Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 568.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $186.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.