Banana Gun Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $157.10 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $45.74 or 0.00074999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $157.10 million and $27.76 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00256227 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,456 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.0873597 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $29,697,216.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

