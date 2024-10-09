Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $33.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 147,634 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

