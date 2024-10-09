Bangor Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 46 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,008.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.