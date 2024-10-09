Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $9,419,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $268.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.