Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.
Albemarle Stock Down 4.0 %
ALB opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.