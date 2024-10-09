Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corteva by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

