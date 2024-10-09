Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $230.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.56.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.