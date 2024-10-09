Bangor Savings Bank Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $180.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

