Bangor Savings Bank Sells 73 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

