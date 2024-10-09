Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,557 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

