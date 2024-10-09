Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Avangrid by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

