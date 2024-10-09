Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Trading Up 2.0 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPIC

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.