Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.