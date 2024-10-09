Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

