Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $777,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $724,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 178.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

