Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 0.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

