Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novanta were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $200,479.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,729,608.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,918 shares of company stock worth $2,959,770 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.56. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

