Bank of Montreal Can Has $534,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silgan alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 598,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after acquiring an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $8,584,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.84.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.