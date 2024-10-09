Bank of Montreal Can Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hawkins by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawkins by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Up 2.3 %

Hawkins stock opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $130.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

