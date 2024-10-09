Bank of Montreal Can Has $556,000 Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,881,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $26,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 928,597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,370,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,976 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.