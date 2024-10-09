Bank of Montreal Can Has $561,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 225,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $5,413,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

BATS XBJL opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

