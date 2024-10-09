Bank of Montreal Can Has $604,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 431,056 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

