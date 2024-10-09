Bank of Montreal Can Has $634,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 273,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of MTX opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

