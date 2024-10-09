Bank of Montreal Can Has $652,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

