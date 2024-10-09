Bank of Montreal Can Has $679,000 Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

