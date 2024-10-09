Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,874,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $69.01.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

