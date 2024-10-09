Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

