Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

