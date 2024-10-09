Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIS stock opened at $259.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.24.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.