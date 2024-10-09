Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 183.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CNO opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.