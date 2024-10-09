Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Standex International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Standex International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXI opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

