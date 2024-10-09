Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 686,765 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 86.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

