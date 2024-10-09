Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,911 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avient were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 149,283 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

