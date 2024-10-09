Bank of Montreal Can Sells 347 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $220.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.76.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

