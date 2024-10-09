Bank of Montreal Can Sells 367,156 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 367,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Groupon worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $406.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.78. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRPN

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.