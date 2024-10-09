Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,528 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,272,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $163.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $173.86.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

