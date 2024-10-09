Bank of Montreal Can Sells 982,118 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

